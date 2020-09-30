Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,275,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $2,378,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $2,391,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $3,548,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $107,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,740.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. Albertsons Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

