Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 7,591 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 22.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 0.98. Cameco Corp has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $12.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.76 million. Cameco had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.