Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 275,110 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 275,110 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 485.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 35,135 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,286,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after buying an additional 51,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 8,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTG shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

NYSE:MTG opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 42.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

