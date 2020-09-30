Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New $416,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 14,752 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,258,198.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,182,744.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $167,101.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,189,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,577 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

