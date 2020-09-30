Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after acquiring an additional 277,596 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.74.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

