Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 971.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 107,235 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 34,573 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 239,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $414,419,280.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,725,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,852,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KDP opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.