Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,164 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,698,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO opened at $175.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.72 and a 200-day moving average of $159.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.