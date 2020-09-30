Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,098 Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aaron’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,645,000 after purchasing an additional 71,844 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,296,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,259,000 after purchasing an additional 195,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,455,000 after purchasing an additional 446,311 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 17.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,627,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after purchasing an additional 245,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 50,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

In other Aaron’s news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,697.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

