Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,098 Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aaron’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,645,000 after purchasing an additional 71,844 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,296,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,259,000 after purchasing an additional 195,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,455,000 after purchasing an additional 446,311 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 17.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,627,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after purchasing an additional 245,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 50,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

In other Aaron’s news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,697.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aaron`s (NYSE:AAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 1,640 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF
Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 1,640 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF
Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $382,000 Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc.
Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $382,000 Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc.
Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires Shares of 14,531 Bancolombia SA
Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires Shares of 14,531 Bancolombia SA
Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in Albertsons Companies Inc
Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in Albertsons Companies Inc
Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 7,591 Shares of Cameco Corp
Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 7,591 Shares of Cameco Corp
Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 275,110 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp.
Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 275,110 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report