Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle Sells 59,200 Shares

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael L. Gravelle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Michael L. Gravelle sold 52,200 shares of Black Knight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $4,410,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of Black Knight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $68,416.00.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. BofA Securities started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A started coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Black Knight by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 66,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Black Knight by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

