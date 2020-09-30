Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. Cowen downgraded Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

CRS stock opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $872.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1,819,000.00 and a beta of 2.14. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.23 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

