California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,817 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Urban Outfitters worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 178.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 413.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,904 shares of company stock worth $755,095 over the last three months. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

