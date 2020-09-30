Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Stake in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RR Partners LP bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $17,797,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $1,316,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHX opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ChampionX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The business had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.09.

ChampionX Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ChampionX (NYSE:CHX)

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 7,273 Shares of Overstock.com Inc
California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 7,273 Shares of Overstock.com Inc
Carpenter Technology Co. Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System
Carpenter Technology Co. Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System
California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.76 Million Holdings in R1 RCM Inc
California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.76 Million Holdings in R1 RCM Inc
California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,817 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc.
California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,817 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Stake in ChampionX Corporation
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Stake in ChampionX Corporation
California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp
California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report