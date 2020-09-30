Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Stake in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RR Partners LP bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $17,797,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $1,316,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHX opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ChampionX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The business had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.09.

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

