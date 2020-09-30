California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Acushnet worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 72,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Acushnet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLF. TheStreet downgraded Acushnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Acushnet from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.39.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

