Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $46.52.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FWONA shares. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.