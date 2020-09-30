105,191 Shares in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Vivint Smart Home as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,805,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth $739,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VVNT opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen acquired 20,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $369,716.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,024.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vivint Smart Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

