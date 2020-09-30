Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Great Western Bancorp worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $311,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $682.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $36.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 120.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, EVP Douglas Richard Bass acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Brannen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $62,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,120 shares of company stock worth $384,894. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

