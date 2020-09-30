Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Heritage Financial worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 46.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Heritage Financial by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Heritage Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

HFWA opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $671.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. Heritage Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $58.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 16.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

