Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,448 Shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Petmed Express were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Petmed Express by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petmed Express during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Petmed Express during the 2nd quarter worth $923,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Petmed Express by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 409,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,581,000 after buying an additional 55,822 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Petmed Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PETS opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. Petmed Express Inc has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $636.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.96 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Petmed Express’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PETS. Sidoti raised Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In related news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,760,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

