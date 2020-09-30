Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,217 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBH shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.27 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

