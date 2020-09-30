Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

NYSE:OXM opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.72. Oxford Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $77.56.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $191.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.57 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

