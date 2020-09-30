Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $943,000 Stock Position in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Safehold were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,113,000 after buying an additional 312,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Mizuho raised Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.28 per share, with a total value of $249,983.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,632,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,711,599.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 167,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $8,626,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 106,751 shares of company stock worth $5,837,967 and sold 292,030 shares worth $15,105,785. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAFE opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.25. Safehold Inc has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $67.18.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 73.03%.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

