Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Olin worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.84.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 10,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $755,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.33. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

