Vanguard Group Inc. Takes Position in The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,924,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of The Pennant Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 219.76.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

