Sei Investments Co. Has $1.07 Million Position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Extended Stay America worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

