Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,152 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $18,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,922,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48,006.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 96,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 96,012 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,294,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

