Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 870 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $240,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 67,708 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

