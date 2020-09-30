Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Shares in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 78,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $75.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.19.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

