Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $304,000 in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSG stock opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -147.97 and a beta of 0.87. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52-week low of $182.47 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

