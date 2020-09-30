Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,604,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after buying an additional 309,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292,192 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 139,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $16.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

