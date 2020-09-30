Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 4,744 ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 3.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get ICF International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ICF International Inc has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $95.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $353.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. ICF International’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ICF International Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

In other news, Director Handel Michael J. Van acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.49 per share, for a total transaction of $289,960.00. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.