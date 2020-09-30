Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 18,546 Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2,622.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 37.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GNL. JMP Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.07. Global Net Lease Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 12.06%. Analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

