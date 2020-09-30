Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $314,000 in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMNX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Luminex by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Luminex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminex by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luminex by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Luminex news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 26,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $869,451.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,156,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $9,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,356.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 641,544 shares of company stock worth $24,260,987 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 0.58. Luminex Co. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. Luminex had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.43%.

LMNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Luminex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

