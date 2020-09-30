Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $318,000 in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $24,372,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,656,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after buying an additional 2,614,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5,727.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,533,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after buying an additional 2,489,902 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,528,891 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,196,000 after buying an additional 2,077,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $8,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Investors Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $192.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

