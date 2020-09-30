Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,130,000 after acquiring an additional 357,043 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The GEO Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $30,877.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GEO shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

