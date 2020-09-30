Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $326,000 Investment in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KAR. Northcoast Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

