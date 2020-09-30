Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $328,000 Investment in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,258,000 after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of Amerisafe stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $80.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $205,299.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,293.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

