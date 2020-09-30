Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the second quarter valued at about $9,032,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 19.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 8.5% in the second quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,404,000 after acquiring an additional 103,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 237.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 99,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $3,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

In related news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of InterDigital Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $279,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of InterDigital Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $40,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,633 shares of company stock worth $374,281 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.