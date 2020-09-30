Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Shares in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 114,371 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 146,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 45,211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,311 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,665. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of INSM opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.65.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

