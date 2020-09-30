13,574 Shares in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in BMC Stock by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BMC Stock by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.75.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.