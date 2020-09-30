Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $341,000 in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Addus Homecare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Addus Homecare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Addus Homecare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 13,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,284,798.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total transaction of $438,889.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,590 shares of company stock valued at $48,266,516 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADUS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average of $86.81. Addus Homecare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

