Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,364 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 40.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964,258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 57.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,056,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,667 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 38.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 30.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,176,000 after acquiring an additional 763,921 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 352.1% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 873,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 680,260 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Anne P. Noonan bought 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $1,005,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Summit Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

