Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $345,000 Position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Dorman Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 104.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $89.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

