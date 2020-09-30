Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 904,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,463 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,688,783.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

