Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 274,309 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 274,309 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of NIC worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIC in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NIC by 33.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in NIC during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33. NIC Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.31.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. NIC had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on EGOV. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,444.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

