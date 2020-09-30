Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 149,327 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,327 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Pacira Biosciences worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 13.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

PCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

PCRX stock opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Pacira Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,520,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $494,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,845 shares of company stock worth $13,515,864. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.