Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,213,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,045,000 after purchasing an additional 142,387 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 612,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after buying an additional 36,580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Masonite International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after acquiring an additional 168,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 104.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 195,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $97.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Masonite International Corp has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $99.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.91.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Corp will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

