Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Shares Down 3.1%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT)’s share price was down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 199,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 332,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Anti-Cancer Therapy and Medical Laser Technology.

