Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Secur. cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.82.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 348,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,691,614.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,572,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,197 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Workhorse Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Analyst Recommendations for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

