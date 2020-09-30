Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.19.

Several research firms have commented on SWCH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays began coverage on Switch in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703,858 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,482.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,965,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,496 over the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth $9,816,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Switch by 83.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Switch by 70.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth $7,742,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 248.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after purchasing an additional 844,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWCH opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.12 and a beta of 0.59. Switch has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.19 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

