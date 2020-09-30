Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) President J Richard Atwood Purchases 1,000 Shares

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) President J Richard Atwood bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at $947,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Richard Atwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, J Richard Atwood bought 1,100 shares of Source Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,468.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, J Richard Atwood bought 2,000 shares of Source Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00.

Shares of SOR opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

